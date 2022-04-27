Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Barclays

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IVR. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
Shares of IVR opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.27.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 210.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,787 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 330.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 686,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 526,820 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 80.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 11,418 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Invesco Mortgage Capital (Get Rating)
Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.
