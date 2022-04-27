Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Barclays

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IVR. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of IVR opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 16.15% and a negative net margin of 53.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 210.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,787 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 330.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 686,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 526,820 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 80.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 11,418 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

