Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Lowered to $22.50 at Citigroup

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $26.00 to $22.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s previous close.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98. Invesco has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts bought 1,378,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,707,775.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth approximately $21,186,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 32.6% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 35,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 11.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Invesco by 10.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 28.5% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

