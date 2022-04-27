Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IVZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. Invesco has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $29.71.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invesco news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts bought 1,378,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $25,707,775.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 257.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 224.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

