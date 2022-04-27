Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 387.3% from the March 31st total of 299,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 50,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 57,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.62. 236,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,088,547. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73.

