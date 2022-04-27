Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Investar in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Investar’s FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Get Investar alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Investar in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Investar stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Investar has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $200.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.38%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.085 dividend. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

In other Investar news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin purchased 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $34,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,314 shares of company stock worth $46,759. Company insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 703,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,494,000 after purchasing an additional 83,904 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in Investar by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 330,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Investar by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.