Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
ISTR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Investar stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.58. Investar has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin purchased 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 2,314 shares of company stock worth $46,759 in the last 90 days. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Investar by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 703,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,494,000 after buying an additional 83,904 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Investar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. M3F Inc. increased its stake in Investar by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 330,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Investar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Investar (Get Rating)
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.
