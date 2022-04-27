Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ISTR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.58. Investar has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Investar will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin purchased 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 2,314 shares of company stock worth $46,759 in the last 90 days. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Investar by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 703,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,494,000 after buying an additional 83,904 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Investar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. M3F Inc. increased its stake in Investar by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 330,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Investar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Investar (Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.