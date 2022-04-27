Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 27th (ABBN, AC, ACDVF, ADM, AGNC, ALKS, APF, ARCH, ARR, AWI)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 27th:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 38 price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) was given a C$25.00 target price by analysts at Cormark.

Air Canada (TSE:AC)

had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$30.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$30.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $108.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $92.00.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $13.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $27.00.

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 260 ($3.31). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $231.00 to $234.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $8.00.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $124.00 to $110.00.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.25 to C$16.00.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €97.00 ($104.30) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 4,000 ($50.98) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €63.00 ($67.74) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €61.00 ($65.59) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.70 to C$5.10.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.70 to C$5.10.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.20 to C$2.70.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$67.00 to C$68.50.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $40.00.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.50.

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$0.85 to C$0.65.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $74.00 to $79.00.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $45.00 to $50.00.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $57.00 to $48.00.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $74.00 to $69.00.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €7.80 ($8.39) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €9.70 ($10.43) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €10.00 ($10.75) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €7.00 ($7.53) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $131.00 to $126.00.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$16.00.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $185.00 to $165.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $11.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $1,630.00 to $1,585.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$4.50.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.75 to C$4.50.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$174.00 to C$172.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from C$187.00 to C$184.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$174.00 to C$172.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from C$158.00 to C$156.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$169.00 to C$167.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $163.00 to $157.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $188.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $380.00 to $160.00.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.50.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$4.50.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.50 to C$20.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $77.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $70.00.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $7.00.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,900 ($49.71) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $89.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $125.00 to $97.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $126.00 to $104.00.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $50.00 to $42.00.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €64.00 ($68.82) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €25.20 ($27.10) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €44.00 ($47.31) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €50.00 ($53.76) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $210.00 to $198.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $334.00 to $289.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $155.00 to $171.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $290.00 to $307.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $227.00 to $240.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $241.00 to $213.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $175.00 to $133.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $183.00 to $150.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $145.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $138.00 to $134.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $152.00 to $137.00.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $81.00.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $65.00.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $90.00 to $80.00.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $90.00.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.50 to C$19.50.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $93.00 to $86.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$810.00 to C$820.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $270.00 to $225.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $227.00 to $197.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $273.00 to $238.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $200.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $265.00 to $240.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $255.00 to $220.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was given a C$50.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €48.70 ($52.37) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$50.00.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$810.00 to C$820.00.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €69.00 ($74.19) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $132.00 to $120.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $113.00 to $102.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $118.00 to $107.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $85.00 to $50.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $52.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $98.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $58.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price reduced by Wolfe Research from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $60.00.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $120.00.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $75.00.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 2,100 ($26.77) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) was given a €12.00 ($12.90) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $50.00.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €81.00 ($87.10) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) had its price target lowered by Clarus Securities from C$33.00 to C$26.50.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 500 ($6.37) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 574 ($7.32) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 515 ($6.56) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $50.00 to $54.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $60.00.

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) was given a €240.00 ($258.06) target price by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.25.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$17.00.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.25.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$9.50.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$5.25.

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$5.25.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $3.00 to $2.00.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $22.50.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $24.00.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $34.00.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$11.50.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €600.00 ($645.16) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$11.50.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$25.00.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was given a $74.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $178.00 to $190.00.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$119.00 to C$120.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$119.00 to C$120.00.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $19.00.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.50 to C$30.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.50 to C$30.00.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €800.00 ($860.22) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $77.00 to $75.00.

Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.60 to C$5.75.

Moneta Gold (OTC:MEAUF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.60 to C$5.75.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$26.25 to C$24.50.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €150.00 ($161.29) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €170.00 ($182.80) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €151.00 ($162.37) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €170.00 ($182.80) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $167.00 to $164.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $136.00 to $138.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $146.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $173.00 to $161.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $157.00 to $151.00.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $20.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $700.00 to $570.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $533.00 to $477.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $390.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $380.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $330.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $355.00 to $364.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $375.00 to $340.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $370.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has an inline rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $363.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $26.00.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $126.00 to $101.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $44.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $40.00.

Indiva (CVE:NDVA) was given a C$0.60 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $87.00 to $78.00.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $7.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $635.00 to $570.00.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $149.00 to $145.00.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.25 to C$15.00.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $4.00 to $3.50.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.60 ($2.80) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Opsens (CVE:OPS) was given a C$6.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $45.00.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $188.00 to $193.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $194.00 to $198.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $163.00 to $168.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $183.00 to $186.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $173.00 to $175.00.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $135.00.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $138.00.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $149.00 to $131.00.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $170.00 to $182.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$48.00 to C$51.00.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €110.00 ($118.28) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €106.00 ($113.98) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €120.00 ($129.03) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €120.00 ($129.03) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €95.00 ($102.15) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 8,500 ($108.34) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,300 ($80.30) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,200 ($91.77) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,700 ($98.14) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $32.00.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$28.00 to C$27.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price target raised by CL King from $128.00 to $132.00.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €230.00 ($247.31) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $235.00 to $145.00.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $31.00 to $30.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price target boosted by Argus from $100.00 to $112.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc. from $115.00 to $120.00.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $365.00 to $375.00.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 2,450 ($31.23) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $300.00 to $315.00.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.25 to C$16.00.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.25 to C$16.00.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$21.00.

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$21.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $210.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $55.00.

SilverSPAC (TSE:SLVR) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.55 to C$1.45.

Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.55 to C$1.45.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $100.00.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $70.00 to $65.00.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $50.00.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $55.00.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €38.00 ($40.86) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €39.00 ($41.94) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €30.00 ($32.26) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €150.00 ($161.29) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €133.00 ($143.01) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €127.00 ($136.56) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $51.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $64.00.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $66.00.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €16.50 ($17.74) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.50 to C$7.00.

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$51.00.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $100.00 to $90.00.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $124.00 to $114.00.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$51.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $170.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $220.00 to $203.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $200.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $230.00 to $215.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $189.00 to $172.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $230.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $240.00 to $220.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $190.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $200.00 to $195.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $187.00 to $160.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $172.00 to $158.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $149.00 to $130.00.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €32.00 ($34.41) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €30.00 ($32.26) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €30.00 ($32.26) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $218.00 to $195.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price cut by Stephens from $240.00 to $220.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $204.00 to $199.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $249.00 to $217.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $245.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $263.00 to $226.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $275.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $86.00 to $76.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $276.00 to $254.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $304.00 to $310.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $279.00 to $284.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $260.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $106.00 to $116.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $120.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $108.00 to $120.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $114.00 to $120.00.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €49.00 ($52.69) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 147 ($1.87) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $67.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $108.00.

White Gold (CVE:WGO) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.70 to C$2.45.

Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$54.00.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$54.00.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$46.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

