Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Procore Technologies (PCOR)

4/26/2022 – Procore Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

4/20/2022 – Procore Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

4/14/2022 – Procore Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Procore Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Procore Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

4/6/2022 – Procore Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

3/31/2022 – Procore Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

3/28/2022 – Procore Technologies is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Procore Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

3/15/2022 – Procore Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

3/2/2022 – Procore Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $108.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.46.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 661,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,039,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 5,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $318,378.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,309,000 after buying an additional 500,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,727,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

