Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 27th (ABDP, AC, ATVI, BEG, CNR, FURY, HLS, IGR, PDG, RTN)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 27th:

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a C$130.00 target price on the stock.

Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$1.60 price target on the stock.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Clarus Securities. They currently have a C$26.50 target price on the stock.

IG Design Group (LON:IGR) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..

Pendragon (LON:PDG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 36 ($0.46) price target on the stock.

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.84) target price on the stock.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 500 ($6.37) price target on the stock.

