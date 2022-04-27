Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 27th (ABDP, AC, ATVI, BEG, CNR, FURY, HLS, IGR, PDG, RTN)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 27th:
AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.
Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a C$130.00 target price on the stock.
Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$1.60 price target on the stock.
HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Clarus Securities. They currently have a C$26.50 target price on the stock.
IG Design Group (LON:IGR) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..
Pendragon (LON:PDG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 36 ($0.46) price target on the stock.
The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.84) target price on the stock.
WPP (LON:WPP) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 500 ($6.37) price target on the stock.
