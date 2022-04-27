Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 27th (ABDP, AC, ATVI, BEG, CNR, FURY, HLS, IGR, PDG, RTN)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 27th:

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a C$130.00 target price on the stock.

Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$1.60 price target on the stock.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Clarus Securities. They currently have a C$26.50 target price on the stock.

IG Design Group (LON:IGR) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..

Pendragon (LON:PDG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 36 ($0.46) price target on the stock.

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.84) target price on the stock.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 500 ($6.37) price target on the stock.

