Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for April 26th (GLAPY, GLPI, GMBL, GSBC, GTYH, GWH, HBRIY, HFWA, HL, HLF)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, April 26th:

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional food products. Its operating segments include Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Global Ingredients, Dairy Ireland and Joint Ventures and Associates. Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment comprises of performance nutrition products under the Optimum Nutrition, BSN, Isopure, Nutramino and ABB brands. Global Ingredients segment includes American-style cheddar cheese, micro-nutrient premixes and dairy and non-dairy nutritional solutions. Dairy Ireland segment consists of consumer products and agribusiness. Joint Ventures and Associates segment covers Glanbia Ingredients Ireland, Glanbia Cheese and Southwest Cheese. Glanbia Plc is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland. “

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $52.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is a licensed online gambling company. It focuses on esports wagering and 18 gaming. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is based in BIRKIRKARA, Malta. “

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GTY Technology Holdings Inc. is a SaaS company which offers a cloud-based suite of solutions primarily for North American state and local governments. GTY Technology Holdings Inc., formerly known as GTY Govtech Inc., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ESS Inc. designs, builds and deploys iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. ESS Inc., formerly known as ACON S2 Acquisition Corp., is based in WILSONVILLE, Ore. “

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Harbour Energy plc is an independent oil and gas company. Harbour Energy plc, formerly known as Premier Oil plc, is based in UK. “

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HANG SENG BANK is a world-class financial institution and one of Hong Kong’s largest listed companies in terms of market capitalisation. In keeping with our name, which means ever-growing in Chinese, we are growing alongside our customers. “

