Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

4/20/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

4/19/2022 – Hudbay Minerals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/19/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.50.

4/19/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$12.50.

4/13/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.00.

4/10/2022 – Hudbay Minerals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

4/2/2022 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/25/2022 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2022 – Hudbay Minerals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.50.

3/8/2022 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$11.50.

Shares of HBM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 64,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,576. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.08.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,923 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

