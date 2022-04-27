Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD)

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ: LUCD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/26/2022 – Lucid Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

4/5/2022 – Lucid Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $14.00 to $6.00.

3/29/2022 – Lucid Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Lucid Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Lucid Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Lucid Diagnostics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.21. 2,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,721. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Diagnostics Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

