Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ovintiv (OVV)

Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/26/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $64.00.

4/22/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $80.00.

4/14/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $90.00 to $60.00.

4/6/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $54.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $60.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $61.00.

3/18/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $56.00.

3/14/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Ovintiv was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

3/3/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $50.00 to $55.00.

3/1/2022 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/28/2022 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/28/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $58.00.

OVV opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 3.36. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -35.24%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $3,797,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Ovintiv by 532.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Ovintiv by 820.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 103,887 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Ovintiv by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $1,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

