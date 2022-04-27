Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Shop Apotheke Europe (SAE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR: SAE) recently:
- 4/19/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €161.00 ($173.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.
- 4/13/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €161.00 ($173.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.
- 4/5/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €125.00 ($134.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.
- 4/5/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €201.00 ($216.13) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 4/5/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €161.00 ($173.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.
- 3/9/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €125.00 ($134.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 3/8/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €147.00 ($158.06) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 3/8/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €161.00 ($173.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.
- 3/3/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €80.00 ($86.02) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.
- 3/2/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €125.00 ($134.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.
- 3/2/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €201.00 ($216.13) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 3/2/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €178.00 ($191.40) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.
SAE traded down €5.98 ($6.43) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €67.96 ($73.08). 135,743 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.38. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €65.40 ($70.32) and a 1-year high of €189.00 ($203.23). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €81.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €111.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85.
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.
