Investors Buy Large Volume of Five9 Call Options (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 8,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the typical daily volume of 384 call options.

Five9 stock opened at $100.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Five9 has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.36 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.64.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $476,841.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,404 shares of company stock worth $2,765,135. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Five9 by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

Five9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.