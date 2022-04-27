Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Up 4,800.0% in April

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 4,800.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,577,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of INVU remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 431,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,557. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Investview has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.38.

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, delivers financial education, research, and technology for individuals. The company offers diversified investment tools, global market research, self-directed brokerage services, institutional trade execution services, advisory services, codeless algorithmic trading technologies, crypto mining, optimization, repair solutions, and adaptive blockchain technologies.

