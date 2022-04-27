InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

