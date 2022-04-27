IO Biotech, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 4th (NASDAQ:IOBT)

IO Biotech’s (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, May 4th. IO Biotech had issued 7,150,000 shares in its IPO on November 5th. The total size of the offering was $100,100,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IO Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOBT opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31. IO Biotech has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in IO Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in IO Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IO Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops disruptive immune modulating anti-cancer therapies in Denmark. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death ligand (PD-L1).

