Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Downgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IPSEY. UBS Group raised shares of Ipsen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ipsen from €88.00 ($94.62) to €95.00 ($102.15) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of Ipsen to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ipsen from €87.00 ($93.55) to €105.00 ($112.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

Shares of IPSEY stock opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59. Ipsen has a 12-month low of $21.71 and a 12-month high of $32.51.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, and chronic renal failure, as well as GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

