IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Up 918.0% in April

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, an increase of 918.0% from the March 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) by 187.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.34% of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:CSML traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,091. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.47. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $32.27 and a 12-month high of $38.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.