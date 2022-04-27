IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA updated its Q2 guidance to $2.35-2.42 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.95-10.25 EPS.

Shares of IQV traded up $5.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.76. The stock had a trading volume of 64,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,116. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $205.03 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 590,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,580,000 after purchasing an additional 35,556 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 58,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,470,000 after purchasing an additional 50,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.69.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

