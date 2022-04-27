IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IQV. Wells Fargo & Company cut IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.53.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $13.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,113,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,116. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $205.03 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.24.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,423,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,120,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,276,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,061.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,094,000 after purchasing an additional 547,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,767,000 after purchasing an additional 370,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.