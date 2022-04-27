IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.47-3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.95-10.25 EPS.

Shares of IQV opened at $206.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $205.03 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.24.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IQVIA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $279.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in IQVIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

