IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.95-10.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.45-14.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.79 billion.IQVIA also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.35-2.42 EPS.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $279.69.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA stock opened at $206.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.24. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $205.03 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in IQVIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.