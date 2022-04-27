iRobot (IRBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.33) per share for the quarter. iRobot has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.500-$2.000 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.28 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect iRobot to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
IRBT stock opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $48.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average of $68.81.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.75.
About iRobot (Get Rating)
iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iRobot (IRBT)
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.