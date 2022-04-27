iRobot (IRBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.33) per share for the quarter. iRobot has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.500-$2.000 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.28 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect iRobot to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IRBT stock opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $48.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average of $68.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth about $17,647,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 97,659 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 486,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after acquiring an additional 71,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

