ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.02.

IS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get ironSource alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ironSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ironSource during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ironSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ironSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in ironSource by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

ironSource stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. ironSource has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ironSource will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ironSource (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.