Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IRWD. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

IRWD stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,144,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,121. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.18 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 127.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

