Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IRWD. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.
IRWD stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,144,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,121. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84.
In related news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
