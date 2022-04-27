IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRCP opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 426.1% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,631 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 333.0% during the 3rd quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 1,230,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 946,167 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 356,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 273,807 shares in the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.5% during the 3rd quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 355,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 272,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

