iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in April

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 2.61% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ:EMIF traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

