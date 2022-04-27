iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the March 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDEM. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth $306,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 71.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 49.1% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,078,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,354,000 after acquiring an additional 367,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LDEM traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.97. 4,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,914. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.29. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $48.55 and a twelve month high of $66.09.

