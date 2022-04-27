iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the March 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEMA traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $68.15. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,385. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.94 and its 200-day moving average is $80.07. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $305,000.

