iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the March 31st total of 212,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 458,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,064. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.68. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $63.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 355.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,322,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 116,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000.

