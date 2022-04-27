iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Down 99.0% in April

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the March 31st total of 193,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 247.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 212.1% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BGRN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.95. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,002. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

