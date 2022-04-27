Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITCB. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of ITCB opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Itaú Corpbanca has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $6.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.17.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (Get Rating)
ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.
