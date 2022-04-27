Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITCB. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ITCB opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Itaú Corpbanca has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $6.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.17.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $441.36 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Corpbanca will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

