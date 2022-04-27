ITT Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ITT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

ITT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lowered ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.09.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $70.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. ITT has a 52-week low of $69.94 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.17.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,095,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $2,176,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ITT by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in ITT during the third quarter valued at about $2,663,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.264 dividend. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

