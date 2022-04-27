IWG plc (LON:IWG) Insider Purchases £11,750 in Stock

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating) insider Francois Pauly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £11,750 ($14,975.78).
Francois Pauly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 7th, Francois Pauly bought 20,000 shares of IWG stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.43) per share, for a total transaction of £53,800 ($68,569.97).
- On Friday, March 25th, Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of IWG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.29), for a total transaction of £129,000 ($164,414.99).
LON:IWG opened at GBX 245.90 ($3.13) on Wednesday. IWG plc has a 52-week low of GBX 211.10 ($2.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 384.30 ($4.90). The company has a market cap of £2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,166.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 265.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 280.75.
About IWG (Get Rating)
IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.
