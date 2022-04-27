Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on J. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.13.

J stock opened at $137.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after buying an additional 48,710 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

