Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JHG opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 201,005 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,177,888.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 16,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $573,822.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,658,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,656,066 and have sold 64,769 shares valued at $2,340,086. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

