Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 809.4% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Japan Tobacco stock remained flat at $$8.57 during trading hours on Wednesday. 57,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.40. Japan Tobacco has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

