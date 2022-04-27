Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 2,100 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,100 ($26.77) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($22.81) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($17.84) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($21.35) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.39) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($25.49) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,697.86 ($21.64).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,783.80 ($22.74) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,636.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,592.10. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,313.40 ($16.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,801.60 ($22.96).

In other news, insider Charles Bancroft acquired 2,790 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($26.94) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($75,172.83). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.52), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($698,316.47).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

