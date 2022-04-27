Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €150.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been assigned a €150.00 ($161.29) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($188.17) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €185.00 ($198.92) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €163.82 ($176.15).

Shares of EPA SU opened at €136.54 ($146.82) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €144.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €152.19. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($69.76) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($82.09).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

