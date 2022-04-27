Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EGLE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.79. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $72.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 34.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $1,991,978.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,686 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,634.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,441 shares of company stock worth $3,008,718. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

