Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GASS. Zacks Investment Research lowered StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:GASS opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $85.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.26. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.06 million. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in StealthGas by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in StealthGas by 94.3% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the third quarter worth $44,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

