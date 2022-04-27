Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lennox International in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their target price on Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.10.

LII stock opened at $224.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $223.62 and a 1 year high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.29. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,574 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

