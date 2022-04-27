Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $44.67 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

NYSE WRB opened at $67.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $71.53.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.0867 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 9.56%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

