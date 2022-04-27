Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OPAD)

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Offerpad Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Offerpad Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.09 by 0.14. The business had revenue of 867.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 673.50 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Offerpad Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 9.50.

Shares of Offerpad Solutions stock opened at 4.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 5.87. Offerpad Solutions has a 12 month low of 2.96 and a 12 month high of 20.97.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 3.98 per share, with a total value of 99,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ryan Ohara purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of 4.17 per share, for a total transaction of 41,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 880.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

