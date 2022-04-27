Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s FY2026 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SGIOY)

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.01.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay for HIV treatment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (SGIOY)
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.