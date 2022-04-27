Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s FY2026 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SGIOY)

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th.

Shares of SGIOY opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay for HIV treatment.

