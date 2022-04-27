Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Euronav (NYSE:EURN) to Hold

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronav in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Euronav stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The firm had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Euronav will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $3,016,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronav by 2.0% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,861,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Euronav by 30.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 167,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Euronav by 321.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 356,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 271,727 shares during the last quarter. 36.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

