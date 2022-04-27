Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.23.
Shares of FRO opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. Frontline has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 0.05.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 248,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Frontline by 297.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 178,997 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the third quarter valued at approximately $711,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.
About Frontline (Get Rating)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
