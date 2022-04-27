Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.23.

Shares of FRO opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. Frontline has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 0.05.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 248,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Frontline by 297.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 178,997 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the third quarter valued at approximately $711,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

