Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on SB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE:SB opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,559.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.
Safe Bulkers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.
